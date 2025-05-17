BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of Pathward Financial worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 83.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,865,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $267,437,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.3%

CASH stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $809,195.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,382.50. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $317,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,117.49. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock worth $1,403,123. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

