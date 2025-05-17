BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Adecoagro worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,714,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 6,976,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 567,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 266,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 103,378 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Adecoagro stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

