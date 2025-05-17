BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 598,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 897.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121,892 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,026,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 633,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 816,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 132,661 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AG opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

