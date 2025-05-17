BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Relx were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Relx by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RELX opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

