BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Barclays dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.