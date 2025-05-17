BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Price Performance
SNX stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.