BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.32 Million Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.24% of ProPetro worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after buying an additional 262,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 556,747 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 212,312 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 796,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 594,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

