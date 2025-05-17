BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 2.1%

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.