BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 203,245 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 352.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $135,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,764.92. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $234,408.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,515.10. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,954 shares of company stock worth $4,282,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

