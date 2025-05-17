BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.35 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 123.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,948,000 after buying an additional 1,887,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,356,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,314,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,459,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. This trade represents a 32.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

