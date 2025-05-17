BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 304.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $82.78 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

