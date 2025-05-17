BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after buying an additional 120,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $13,399,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 90,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.5%

KWR opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $197.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

