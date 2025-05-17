BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

BOTZ stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

