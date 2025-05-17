BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.46 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 267.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in IMAX were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IMAX opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

