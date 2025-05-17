BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.50 Million Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $90.23.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

