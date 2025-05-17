BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Carriage Services by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,418.20. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,141. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $689.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $44.35.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

