BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 267.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Prudential were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUK. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $16,207,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 968,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,133.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 965,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 943,487 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 629,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 303,783 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.3258 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUK

About Prudential

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.