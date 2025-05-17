BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) by 15,411.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.28% of Nano Nuclear Energy worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NNE opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

