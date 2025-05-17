BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 6,814.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,979 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 819.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 272,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

