BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.16 Million in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

NASDAQ:KC opened at $13.72 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KC

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.