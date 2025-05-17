BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.55 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 122,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
Shares of GMAB opened at $19.88 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on GMAB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.
Genmab A/S Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
