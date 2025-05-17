BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.59 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 112,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,794,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 317,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BATS GOVT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.