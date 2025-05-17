BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.59 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 112,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,794,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 317,207 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
BATS GOVT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
