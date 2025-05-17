BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.66 Million in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kinetik by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 789.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $45.34 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 328.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. The trade was a 61.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

