BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,730. The trade was a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

WTS stock opened at $244.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $248.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

