BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 117,349 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE PFGC opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,252.15. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.