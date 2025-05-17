BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $105,741,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,209,000 after purchasing an additional 953,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 357,681 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 281,234 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $849,450. This represents a 42.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $795,999.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,604. This trade represents a 31.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,645 shares of company stock worth $7,895,910. 24.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

