BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.0%

OMAB stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $101.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 51.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $2.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 104.28%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.