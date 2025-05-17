BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 177,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.24% of NerdWallet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,326 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 3,324.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 893,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 867,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NerdWallet stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.41. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.