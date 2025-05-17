BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,452,476 shares in the company, valued at $389,041,156.72. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,744,890 shares of company stock worth $87,413,986 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

