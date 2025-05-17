BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 50,979 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 996.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ryanair by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $51.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

