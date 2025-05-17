BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

