BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $84.77 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Get Our Latest Report on LMAT

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.