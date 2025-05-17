BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 639,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,502,000 after buying an additional 326,643 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 430,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $113.50 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $124.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.