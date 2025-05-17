BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of REM stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $573.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.