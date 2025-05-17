BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 104,847 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF opened at $37.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

