BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 108,779 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Barclays PLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COLD shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

