BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 137,693 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,693 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Barclays were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

