BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 27,190 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.37% of Universal Insurance worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 45,981.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at $21,863,616. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 26,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $675,924.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,294.35. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,925. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $744.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $394.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

