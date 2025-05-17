BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,846 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.33.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,227 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $418,492.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,508.96. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,610,594 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $290.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.63 and a 52 week high of $377.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of -0.91.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

