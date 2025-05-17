BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 50,000 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.81% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ opened at $53.25 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.