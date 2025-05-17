BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $2.30 Million Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 406.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 13.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 69.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 127,984 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

