BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $2.30 Million Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Posted by on May 17th, 2025

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 406.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 13.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 69.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 127,984 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLG

WK Kellogg Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.