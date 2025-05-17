BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $2.51 Million Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 344,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 88,160 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Stock Down 2.1%

VAL opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

See Also

