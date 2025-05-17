Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Boise Cascade worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $55,680,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after acquiring an additional 195,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,831,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 83,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $91.74 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

