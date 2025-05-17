Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 591,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Brinker International worth $33,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Brinker International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. Northcoast Research upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $151.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

