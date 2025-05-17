British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.0%

BTI stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

