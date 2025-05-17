Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Target Price at $73.10

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Masco has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

