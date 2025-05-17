Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price at $592.71

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $592.71.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

SPGI opened at $522.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $419.49 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

