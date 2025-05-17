Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 145,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $116.41.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.