Capital World Investors Acquires 8,555,411 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,921,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555,411 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,925,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,889,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,442,836,000 after buying an additional 9,168,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

