Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Casella Waste Systems worth $30,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CWST opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 497.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $121.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

