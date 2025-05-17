Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $377.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

NYSE CAT opened at $353.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 125.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 67,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 97.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 172.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

